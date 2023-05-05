May is here — and that means our pollinator friends are joining us!
This this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 if they support No Mow May, where lawns go unmowed to help provide food for the earliest pollinators. Here are some of the answers we received:
Jillian Jarvis-Piper:
Our pollinator friends have been here for a few weeks! bzz'y bzz'y!
Jonathan Foley:
I wonder if much more dedicated, year round pollinator garden spaces are better in the long run? But it’s probably all helpful.
Naomi Nagel:
Master Gardener here! Yes, [pollinator garden spaces] are definitely a good option, but what No Mow May specifically aims to do is provide more pollinator plants EARLY in the spring and some of the earliest blooming plants are the dandelions in peoples yards! I would support either No Mow May or what is being called “Slow Mow Summer” where people allow their lawns to grow out to 6” and then cut back to 4” or the highest setting on their mower! This allows the pollinators access throughout the summer but is far less harmful to the health of the grass (it’s recommended NOT to cut off more then 1/3 of the total height of your lawn at once). A Slow Mow Summer option could also allow the city to maintain a max lawn height of however many inches so that people can’t completely neglect their lawns and get away with it. If #SlowMowSummer is not doable for individuals, please definitely encourage them to plant a few native pollinator friendly plants in their flower bed!
Tori Groven:
We’re going to let it grow for as long as possible!
Jim-Helen Munger:
No, but each to their own.
David Moen:
I usually wait until I think it needs mowing then cut it. Doesn't matter to me if I start in May or not.
Samuel Temple:
Yes. I wish it were an option for Faribault residents. I understand if people don't want to let their lawns grow longer, but I wish we had the freedom to participate without receiving a citation. There is more than one way for a lawn to be healthy and beautiful.
Becky Smith Woltjer:
Yes!!!! We have bee hives!!!!
Matt Terres:
Undecided. Recently saw research showing it doesn’t help pollinators much and then is worse for your lawn, because it doesn’t allow your lawn to absorb the nutrients from lawn clippings at one of the most critical growing periods.
Steve Hoerle:
No, but I set the deck high enough that virtually all the clover and about half the dandelions remain.
Sherrie Just:
Yes, but I did it last year and got a nasty letter from the city saying I had to mow, so.
Tim Fitzgerald:
No. If you think that mowing your lawn is the reason, or even a partial reason, for the decline in our pollinators. You need to seriously look at life as a whole more. There are far more deadly reasons for their decline. And it has very little to do with the average lawn upkeep.
Sadie Rose:
Yes of course.
Aaron Thompson:
No. Letting it grow to that length so early on starves the lawn of the clippings that breakdown and cam starve your lawn of proper nutrients early on.
Meg An:
Yes! I also wish there were some local areas to buy wildflowers, plants, and trees native to our area as well. We need to support our pollinators in more ways than the No mow may campaign in order to prevent the “insect apocalypse” from becoming worse than it already is.
Courtney Ann Lee:
Absolutely! Grass is overrated anyway.
Keith Schuette:
No
Kevin Stoneking:
Not necessarily. I wait until it seeds out, then cut it for the first time.
Jayne Spooner:
As a U of MN Master Gardener I fully support pollinator habitats but in researching the 'No Mow May' campaign the U of MN Extension does cite some challenges associated not mowing your lawn the whole month. They consulted with the U of MN Bee Lab and they recommend perhaps planting what called a Bee Lawn - utilizing plants to incorporate into your lawn that remain lower growing and can be mowed right along with your regular grass and can support pollinators all spring and summer long.
Dineen Anderson:
Yes! And I refuse to spray my lawn at all! We need the bees
Joshua Ramaker:
Yes, we have a bee lawn that supports pollinators more and requires less mowing but provides a great surface to play
Beth Gilthvedt:
I think it would be helpful to understand that a 'No Mow May" would simply be a resolution to suspend, just for May the City regulation that requires lawns be kept mowed to a height of 8 inches or less without incurring a fine. A 'No Mow May' resolution could allow for lawn edge trimming and treatment of noxious weeds (not to include dandelions!). I would support a 'No Mow May' resolution to help our bee, butterfly & insect pollinators get a good start for the summer! Also, Mankato has a No Mow May resolution that requires citizens who participate to register with the City.
