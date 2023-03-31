...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT...
...WINTRY MIX TURNING TO HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT WITH RATES OF 1 TO 2
INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES...
.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes tonight. Precipitation will continue this morning as
rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. Little
or no ice accumulation is expected during the day. The
precipitation will then gradually change over to snow this
afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall
amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from the
Madison and Canby areas in Minnesota, eastward through the Twin
Cities metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin.
Locally higher totals are possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected
from the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area
southward. In addition, strong winds will develop today which
will persist through tonight. Blizzard conditions are likely west
of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near
blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35
corridor.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for portions of west central and
southwest Minnesota tonight. A Winter Storm Warning remains in
effect to the east of the Blizzard Warning for the rest of central
and southern Minnesota into Wisconsin tonight. Some counties in
the Winter Storm Warning may eventually be included in the
Blizzard Warning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with the highest amounts in
west central Wisconsin, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
