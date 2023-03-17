WORD ON THE STREET Annie Harman Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Mar 17, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 if they think Daylight Savings Time should still be a thing. Here are some of the responses we received: Julie Esget Kiel:Yes, it should stay! We here in Minnesota love our summers and the more daylight, the better!Sharon Mickelsen Klein:Yes. PermanentLiz Petersen:I don’t see that there is any need for changing the clock. I would prefer we keep standard time, but either way, I think we should stop changing twice a year.Tim Glende:Yes and No. If it were ditched, it wouldn't get dark until 11 PM.Follow the Owatonna People’s Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now One dead, another injured in Wednesday morning crash SCFF announces star-studded grandstand lineup New bakery moves from Saturday market to brick and mortar Faribault sites implicated in additional Feeding Our Future charges Man faces second stolen property charge Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Wendell Pierce on ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 Thrill Ride & ‘Good Wife’ Spinoff ‘Elsbeth’ Marlene Dietrich’s iconic ruby and diamond bracelet going under hammer for up to $4.5m Cowboys bring back QB Cooper Rush on 2-year deal Report: Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade