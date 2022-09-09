For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what their first jobs were. Here are some of the responses we received:
Melissa Rose:
Dishwasher/Busser at Jerry's Supper Club at the age of 15.
Sue Korbel:
My first paying job was at Control Data. I was raised on a farm so working on the farm was non paying for me.
Jim Hougas:
Hy Vee 1975
Jimmy Randall:
Faribault Daily News
Julie Esget Kiel:
Walgreen’s Drugstore
Colleen Monica Caron:
Nurses aide at Faribault Manor.
Daniel Struss:
Picking range balls at the OCC driving range and then washing and parking the carts. Best job I ever had.
Duane Rohlfsen:
Setting pins at my Dad’s bowling alley
Sharon Mickelsen Klein:
My first job, besides babysitting, was much like other girls, waitress. That's where I learned to like pineapple malts.
Pam Kreager:
Wrapping and sealing sandwiches after school in the home basement of Sam Koutavus for C&S vending…where it all began!
Taryn Sellers:
I worked as a pharmacy assistant
Cindy Ford:
Pulling weeds in the bean fields.
Mary Wordelman:
Waitress
Jenny Schmitz:
The Broaster
Penny Grunwald:
Nickerson Farms in Clinton falls
Sandra Elizabeth Marie Hennes:
Hardees
Judy Standke Johnson:
Waitress Happy Chef. $1.00 hour.
Jayne Spooner:
Babysitting when I was old enough and then I worked as a waitress for Lavender Inn when I turned 16
Jason-jill Butkovich:
My 1st job was a frycook.. I was 15 And made $2.35 per hour
Lois Elliott:
My first job was at CJ's washing dishes. It didn't last more than 3-4 weeks because mom thought I should concentrate on school.
Karmen Chambers:
Housekeeper at the Northrop Oftedahl house
Mary Purfeerst:
Payant Drug Store.
Dave Kofoed:
Assembling cardboard chicken crates.
When I was 4 years old, my 3 older siblings and I started working for the hatchery in our neighborhood. We would punch out all the little dots and then assemble them. This was in the mid 60s. I believe we got paid 11 cent per crate.
Gina Haaland:
Catering with Marlene Gustafson
Cindy Mitchell:
Cabela's! I was a Woman's Outfitter
Ken-Sharon Pankow:
Baling Hay for different farmers from our church.
Kelli Ortiz:
Waitress at the Monterey ballroom!
Lisa Olson Cochran
Babysitting. First job at a company - Dairy Queen in St. Peter! When asked if she ever served someone famous: Maureen McCormick - otherwise known as Marcia Brady! Single scoop mint chocolate chip on a sugar cone.
