WORD ON THE STREET

Feb 17, 2023

For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what luxury item they wished they could add to their home. Here are some of the answers we received:

Ruth Holm: A walk in shower/tub
Sandra Jacobsen Cooper: Basement
Laura Freeman: Jacuzzi
Emily Jean: Live in nanny
Jason-jill Butkovich: Heated floors
Julie Esget Kiel: Pool
Margo Harvieux: Soaking tub
Aubrey Meier: A sauna
Allison Samora: A shiatsu massage chair
Cristie Coulombe: Hot tub.
Megan Hinrichsen: A sauna like the one at The Nordic Nook
Roger Wiese: 10 acres of woods!
Jean Hanzlicek Newkirk: Hot tub!
Kathy Dow: Jacuzzi
Margie Smith: A terrace out my bedroom to sit outside in my own place
Beth Noyes Oltmans: Chef
Katrina Brandvold: Sauna

Follow the Owatonna People's Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon.