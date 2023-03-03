For this week’s word on the street, and in honor of Women’s History Month, we asked our readers in the 507 which women they look up to and why. Here are some of the responses we received:
Julie Esget Kiel:
Betty Friedan. She started the women’s liberation movement.
Shyanne Mae Nordquist:
My Mom who stepped up. My mom came into my life within the last 10 years and has taken on a position to me that was difficult. I truly lover her and cherish her now! She also gave me 3 brothers (two older and one younger) and a sister (younger) And I love them all!
Annie Harman:
With the exception of all the amazing women in my family who were all instrumental in making me the person I am today, I am deeply inspired and filled with respect for Glennon Doyle. Between her books and her podcast, her work on living life in the most authentic way possible has altered my life in the best way. May we all be untamed!
Crystal Hobart:
My mom. She showed me how to handle tough times with strength, humor, and love.
Pam Thompson:
Katharine Graham from the Washington Post. An important leader in modern Journalism.
Kate McGillen:
Dolly Parton — for all her philanthropy work with reading/books and just being a kind compassionate human being.
Thomas Neuger:
Sappho the old Greek poet. I’m not sure what it was like in ancient Greece but she probably had to go through some stuff, plus she was really important for literature as a whole.
