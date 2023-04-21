For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what makes a house a home. We are some of the answers we received:
Barbara Robertson Cervenka:
A somewhat messy place to live, but be sure to drop in for a cup of coffee.
Danae Andrews:
Family makes a house a home.. also the ability to feel safe and comfortable in your own place
Angela Wagner:
Home isn't a place, it's a feeling.
Eric W Veach:
First and foremost, family. Then, I think I would say community. ￼
Desiree Peterson:
A safe place to be yourself and share your life with the people you love
Dianne Despault Suarez:
The people who adopt it as a place to dwell, and the everyday life, loves, hopes, dreams, and aspirations they bring with them.
Shyanne Mae Nordquist:
Home is wherever family is
Char Nicolai:
Love with family and friends!
Jonathan Wood:
A well designed kitchen!
Julie Esget Kiel:
The people who live in it!
Brenda Robinson:
A place where memories are made with loved ones coming together to celebrate wins, loses and life's special milestones.
Bill Olson:
Love!
Trudi Cobasky Barrie:
Love and family makes a house a home
Aubrey Meier:
Home is where kiddos and husband are
Liann Beckman Larson:
Love!
Jennifer Teichroew:
Home is in your heart. As a real estate agent… yes your House is important and a safe space to raise your family. But shining your light to others, being kind, genuine, and being at peace in your heart is home to me.
