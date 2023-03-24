WORD ON THE STREET Annie Harman Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what their first "big" purchase was. Here are some of the answers we received:Sarah Gibbons:A snowmobileMegan Hinrichsen:I bought a laptop when I was 18 and it was $1,000Stephanie Hawkins Woodrich:When I was 16 I got my first paycheck from my first job. Spent the entire thing on a pair of Doc Martens, a tamagotchi pet, and a pair of JNCO jeans. I miss the 90s.Eric Ries:1978 black Porsche turbo when I was 17.Twylah Ottman:1969. I had graduated from training and my dad handed me the keys to a huge car and said I made the down payment now it’s up to you.Kevin Anderson:1971 MustangJeff Fulcher:1990, I was 15, saved my money to buy a pair of Air Jordan's which were about $120.00 then. Parents thought I was crazy!Kathy Dow:A brand new 1972 green Chevy VegaFollow the Owatonna People’s Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Job Market Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault man dies after being pulled from river Rebecca Moore named 2023 Woman of Achievement Faribault man finishes top 40 in his 40th American Birkebeiner Lonsdale man missing since Monday morning Local company chosen to construct modular hotel for Owatonna Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Delta Goodrem axes tour after doctors ordered her not to sing Zach Braff covered himself in tattoos after his dad's death Florence Pugh was concerned about playing an addict in A Good Person Laurence Fishburne is having a ball in the John Wick franchise