Wieme takes over as Kenyon-Wanamingo activities director By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor Mike_Randleman Author email Aug 12, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Along with his new role as activities director, Jake Wieme will continue to coach football, girls basketball and girls and boys golf for Kenyon-Wanamingo. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader) By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor Jake Wieme is the new Kenyon-Wanamingo activities director. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader) By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor Randy Hockinson has retired as activities director at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, but will remain active in several roles, including as an assistant football coach. (File photo/Kenyon Leader) Dan Slaubaugh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike_Randleman Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Waseca 12-year-old killed, family injured in head-on collision 1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash Giant Days brings visitors far and wide Benjamin Bus driver receives national outstanding driver service award 1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web 'The only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother': Shanna Moakler's dad has died Back-to-School Tips on Preventing Asthma, Allergy Flares in Kids Gal Gadot says Tom Cruise is only actor who does all his own stunts Captain Marvel sequel is 'really wacky, and silly'