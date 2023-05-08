MLS Minnesota United Whitecaps Soccer

Minnesota United’s Robin Lod, back from left to right, Michael Boxall, Miguel Tapias, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and DJ Taylor defend as Vancouver Whitecaps’ Julian Gressel (19) takes a free kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia., Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

 DARRYL DYCK

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored two goals to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

