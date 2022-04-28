Sharon Ruth Sparks Apr 28, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sharon Ruth Sparks, age 88, died Monday, April 25, 2022 New Prague.Pending arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sharon Ruth Sparks Prague Czaplewski Family Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Native daughters create modern space in historic building Man dies at Waseca Municipal Airport Woman charged after allegedly fleeing police on drive home Indoor garage sale coming to the Four Seasons Man charged after allegedly stealing vehicle Upcoming Events Apr 28 Flowers Poppin', Waseca Shoppin' Thu, Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28 Tuscan Lodge No 77 Thu, Apr 28, 2022 Apr 29 Senior Center card games Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 30 Live music from Jivin Ivan & The Kings of Swing Sat, Apr 30, 2022 May 2 Potluck Mon, May 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web BTS star Suga thought he was just writing song with Psy before surprise collaboration ‘The Diplomat’: David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, & Rory Kinnear Join Netflix Thriller 2022 NFL Draft: Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s Event ‘Insecure’, ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘It’s A Sin’ Receive Television Academy Honors