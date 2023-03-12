Snow and hail couldn’t stop one of Waseca’s longest running traditions from taking place over the weekend. On Saturday, The Mill in Waseca held the 55th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, with loads of activities taking place over the 12-hour span.

Families came out from all over the state, all of whom were decked out in green, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at The Mill on Saturday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
(From L to R): Emma Keith, Lauren White and Caitlin Slattery were this year's queen candidates, with Keith winning Miss St. Patrick. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Jane Mulcahey, left, and Mike Mulcahey were crowned the 2023 Mr. and Mrs. Emerald Isle this year, and attended many of the festivities, including the opening mass and parade of clans. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
From left to right, Julie Miller, Lance Miller, Reggie Miller and Layla Keith were the lucky recipients of the VIP table at this year's St. Patrick's Day celebration. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Edna Burns, left, was the grand marshal of this year's parade of clans, which took place after morning mass. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

