Grace Britton

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School
Accomplishments: Salutatorian
Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program Achievement Award
Future Plans: Attending South Dakota State University with a major in Animal Science and a minor in Ag Business.
Extracurriculars: Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton FFA Chapter
Waseca County 4H
Minnesota Honors Society
Minnesota Junior Simmental Association
Wrestling Manager
Favorite Quote: "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire."- Jennifer Lee
Favorite Memory: Winning the MYBEP Achievement award at the MN Beef Expo in 2018 with my heifer Eliza donated by Pearson Cattle.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations would be take every opportunity offered to you! Try new things and take risks! You never know what may come out of it.
Parents Names: Todd & Sara Britton