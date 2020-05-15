Grace Britton

Britton

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School

Accomplishments: Salutatorian

Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program Achievement Award

Future Plans: Attending South Dakota State University with a major in Animal Science and a minor in Ag Business.

Extracurriculars: Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton FFA Chapter

Waseca County 4H

Minnesota Honors Society

Minnesota Junior Simmental Association

Wrestling Manager

Favorite Quote: "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire."- Jennifer Lee

Favorite Memory: Winning the MYBEP Achievement award at the MN Beef Expo in 2018 with my heifer Eliza donated by Pearson Cattle.

Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations would be take every opportunity offered to you! Try new things and take risks! You never know what may come out of it.

Parents Names: Todd & Sara Britton

