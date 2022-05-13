Jazlyn Acevedo Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 13, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: NRHEG High SchoolParents Names: Arturo Acevedo and Sara DubonFuture Plans: Opening small business - Nail Technician and Esthetician Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Plan School Name Small Business Sara Dubon Arturo Acevedo Nrheg High School Parents Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments