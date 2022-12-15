COACHES
Co-head coaches: Adam Roesler, 15th year; Skyler Petry, first year as co-head coach
Assistant coaches: Mike Richards, 11th year; Shaun Murphy, third year; Rich Davis, second year; Brady Ayers, first year; Colin Ayers first year
ROSTER
Parker James, 8; Brady Murphy, 9; Carson Petry, 10; Carson James, 10; Zach Quast, 9; Ben Root, 8; Gavin Krause, 11; Lucas Morsching, 10; Isaac Quast, 11; Jack Cahill, 12; Maddox Moreno, 10; Keegan Kuball, 10; Max Davis, 10; Destyn Hill, 8; Charles Adams, 9; Aric Williams, 10; Kaden Baker, 11; Trey Richards, 8; Jaxon Hulsing, 12; Trenton Huber, 8; Isaac Gahlon, 10; Patrick Adams, 11; Kelton Erler, 12; Blake Quick, 11; Davien Weis, 10; Keegan Lamont, 9; Grady Grohman, 9; Malik Petersen, 9; Avery Fall, 10; Aidan Cummins, 9; Ethan Greenwald, 12;
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Carson Petry achieved All-State Status by placing sixth at the Minnesota State High School league tournament last season in his freshman campaign. He has put in additional work in the offseason and we look forward to seeing how far he can go this season.
Keegan Kuball was another State wrestling participant in 2022. He had a phenomenal freshman season at the heavyweight division but finished just outside of the All-State status. He went 2-2 at the Minnesota State tournament which left a sour taste in his mouth and a desire to improve.
Cahill, Krause and Morsching also had good seasons a year ago and crossed the threshold of becoming consistent winners in the lineup. All three placed in the Section 2A tournament but finished outside the number two spot needed to qualify for the State tournament.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Brady Murphy was an undersized 106 pounder who challenged even some of the top contenders in his weight class. Anyone who watches him knows there is a lot of potential that we are looking forward to unleashing once again as he is now a freshman and a FULL 106 pounds.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
A season ago we did see a change in the way we competed. When we were outmatched the guys continued to fight for the other guys. A culture shift has taken place with the student athlete leaders we currently have in the program. They believe in themselves and are holding each other accountable. This is evident in the morning workouts. Everyone knows the way to get the team better is to improve each individual! We have the right people in place to help the group control more of the controllables of athletics. Our focus on getting individual gains throughout the season. Personal growth is the focus from the coaching staff. We expect to challenge and be a factor in both the Gopher Conference and Section final standings.
COMPETITION
Top Tier Teams Gopher Conference: Maple River/USC, Medford
Second Tier Teams Gopher Conference: Kenyon Wanamingo, WEM/JWP, NRHEG, Westfield, Triton
Top Tier of Section 2A Teams: Maple River/USC, Medford LCWM Area
Second Tier of Section 2A Teams: WEM/JWP, Blue Earth Area, NRHEG, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola, Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther
BY THE NUMBERS
10 - returning varsity players
10 - returning regular varsity starters
4 - new varsity players