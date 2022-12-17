COACHES
Head coach: Jake Janike 11th year coaching, sixth season as Head coach
Assistant coaches: Ben Janike, fifth year coaching
Jr. High Coach: Curt Yess, fourth year coaching
Volunteer Coach: Blaine Nelson
ROSTER
Lucas Lehmkuhl, 7; Archer O’Brien, 7; Elijah Biehn, 12; Oliver Staloch, 7; Jacob Knutson, 7; Sam Selthun, 7; Jack Kuhns, 8; Payton Sommers, 7; Liam Hagre, 10; Kellen Klinger, 7; Slade Barnett, 9; Landon Madsen, 7; Jacob Root, 9; John Feeley, 10; Jaden Schaffer, 9; Eduardo Trejo, 12; Joey Cruz, 11; Ton Bethke, 7; Oliver O’Brien (captain), 12; Christian Rodriguez (captain), 12; Lucas Selthun, 9; Carter Ellis, 11; Payton Garza (captain), 11; Matthew Veroeven, 9; JD Delgado (captain), 12; Ben Hagen, 10; Payten Haack, 12; Korbin Schumacher, 12; Tanner White, 10; Hunter Harty, 10
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Theses wrestlers had success from last season, their records show the dedication they have and how they are constantly trying to improve. The others are others are wrestlers that had a good season last year but, just ran into quality competition last year in the section individual rounds.
John Feeley (24-10)
Oliver O’Brien (30-6)
Christian Rodriguez (23-8)
Payton Garza (29-10)
Matthew Veroeven (19-14)
Jenaro Delgado Jr. (19-16)
Ben Hagen (New to our team this season)
KEEP AN EYE ON
All of the athletes that are returning have already had a little varsity experience. We do have some athletes that are new to us or returning after being gone for a period of time that will help our lineup. These are the returning wrestlers I believe will help our team:
Slade Barnett (9)
Jacob Root (9)
Lucas Selthun (9)
These are our new wresters freshly starting or are new to us on our Junior High team: Lucas Lehmkuhl (7), Archer O’Brien (7), Oliver Staloch (7), Jacob Knutson (7), Sam Selthun (7), Jack Kuhns (8), Payton Sommers (7), Liam Hagre (10), Kellen Klinger (7), Landon Madsen (7), Jaden Schaffer (9), Joey Cruz (11), Ton Bethke (7), Korbin Schumacher (12), Tanner White (10), Hunter Harty (10)
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
We finished the 2021-2022 season with a tough dual meet record. Most matches we wrestled with at least four open weights. Team sections we even wrestled with five open weights. These young men had to continuously get moved around to different weights so we could try our best to make a full line-up. Going into section individuals we did not get the seeds that we hoped for so many wrestled drew a tough start to the tournament and in Section 1 now all competitors are top notch. We did not however, qualify anyone for state last season.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
For the 2022-2023 season I think that our outlook is great. Our “Motto is do the Work.” We have a couple injured athletes currently. So, we need all returning athletes and new athletes to help step up and push their peers. However, I know already that we may have a few open weights in our roster. Everyone is aware though that we must wrestle at 110% pushing to become the best and make the best of our season.
COMPETITION
The competition in our conference and section is both very good. We will be wrestling with teams like Blue Earth, New Ulm, Marshall, and Fairmont Martin County West in our conference. Those are all great teams that defeated us last season. Then in our new section, section one we will be wrestling against Kasson, Byron, and Plainview-Elgin Millville who are all either ranked in the state or are teams that are consistently great. So our Waseca wrestlers know they need to perform at their best.
BY THE NUMBERS
31 - Wrestlers total
10 - Returning letter winners
8 - Seniors this season
4 - New wrestlers that have not wrestled before