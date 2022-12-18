Junior Haydn Lynch and Freshman Layla Keith earned All-Conference last year as well as All-State Honorable Mention on Floor.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Varsity all-around athletes to watch are juniors Haydn Lynch and Lindy Caldwell, Freshman Layla Keith and eighth grader Elli Hoban.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
The 2021-2022 Waseca Gymnastics season has been one of solid performance, high level competition and successful meet outcomes. Our team is combined with gymnasts from NRHEG, WEM and Waseca and they come together to form one big team competing on Varsity and JV squads.
Overall, we had a winning season for both squads! In January, our Varsity team outscored eight out of the ten teams they competed against, winning five straight meets in a row.
Our season high score for the Varsity was 133.025 at the MCA Invitational, where we placed second, only losing first place to Jackson by .425. It was our highest team score in the past six years and our best placing at an invitational. Our JV scored a season high of 118.05 against Windom, almost reaching a team goal of 120. We placed fourth in the Section 2A meet, capping off a really successful season for the Jays.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
I am really proud of the way we improved last season and came together as a team despite some injuries and adversity. This year we have solid leadership from our captains; seniors Kara Doyle and Katheryn Kofstad and junior Haydn Lynch. They will prove that working hard, and staying consistent in their skills, leads to success in competition. I am looking forward to this season to showcase our talent and be competitive in the conference. We have gymnasts from four different schools and two countries. Inez Sanchez is a foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain.