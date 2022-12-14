Kyle Ahlschlager - Returns to form after an injury riddled junior season. May be considered the most electrifying player in Southern MN. A secondnd-year team captain who has a chance to break the Waseca all-time scoring record (Currently 66 goals/64 Assists all-time). All-Conference as a Sophomore and Junior.
Griffin Krautkremer - Second year team captain. Second in team scoring as a junior (23 goals/14 assists).
Brayden Hesch-Priem - Standout as a Freshman last season. One of MN's top scoring Freshmen (9 goals/10 assists)
Lucas Groll - A very versatile player with size and skill. New to the position of Defense as a Freshmen, and heading into a Sophomore season with tons of invaluable Varsity experience in Even Strength, Power Play and Special Teams situations.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Hunter Anderson - A very athletic and skilled playmaker who is new to our roster.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
We were a young team, losing only two seniors to graduation.
Big South Conference Record: 3-13 (8th)
Section 1 Seeding (10th)
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
This season we look to capitalize on a vast number of players who gained valuable Varsity experience as underclassmen last year. We will have capabilities of filling the net up with a lot of pucks if our small roster can stay healthy. Finishing in the upper-middle of the Big South Conference looks to be attainable, and if the stars align, we could be very competitive with those considered to be Conference favorites.