(Waseca Boys Hockey) Kyle Ahlschlager WSG

Waseca senior forward Kyle Ahlschlager (8) returns to the Bluejays as one of the state's elite goal scorers. (file photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

(Waseca Boys Hockey) Griffin Krautkramer WSG

Waseca senior forward Griffin Krautkremer (15) returns as one of the Bluejays' leading scorers during the 2021-22 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments