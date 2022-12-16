...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to patchy blowing snow and
reduced visibility..
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Waseca sophomore Damarius Russell is one of the few returners for the Bluejays in 2022-23. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Damarius Russell and Tyson Reger were the only letter winners from last years team.
This is a team where it will be really fun to coach every day. We have a lot of high character kids who are intent on giving high effort. This will be a fun season of growth for everyone in our program.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
10-18 overall record
4-6 record in conference
22-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
It’s hard to say what I think our record will be and things like that. We are mostly focused on bringing an energy to practice and working hard every day. We have a brand new team this year, so catching them up on terminology, offensive/defensive principles, and our sets will be a season long project. We are looking to play with a high level of energy and toughness. We will certainly be better late in the year than will be early.
COMPETITION
Conference favorites: New Ulm, Marshall, Jackson County Central
Section or district favorites: Maple River and LCWM