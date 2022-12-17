(NRHEG GBB) Erin Jacobson WSG

NRHEG senior guard Erin Jacobson (5) returns to the Panthers as one of their leading scorers and rebounders during the 2021-22 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Faith Nielsen WSG

NRHEG junior guard Faith Nielsen returns to the Panthers as a strong scoring threat. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments