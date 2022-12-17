...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
NRHEG senior guard Erin Jacobson (5) returns to the Panthers as one of their leading scorers and rebounders during the 2021-22 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)
20-10 overall, 13-3 Conference; 8-2 Conference Division; Sub-Section Runner’s Up
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
I am excited about the athletes that we have coming back. We are looking to be competitive every game that we play. We had a great summer season, looking to build off of that. We are hoping to keep improving throughout the season so that we are playing our best at playoff time.
Offensively we need to attack the basket and move well without the ball. We need to play tough and scrappy defense. We need to rebound and run the floor when possible.