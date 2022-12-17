...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
JWP freshman guard Katie Olson looks to play a big role for the Bulldogs in 2022-23. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Katie Olson & Lilly Strauss will both play big parts in our team and are two girls who can ignite our defense.
Faith Olson & Alison Olson will both play roles in getting everyone organized on the floor.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Nevaeh Weimert I expect will help us excel at getting our offense moving and taking some of the load off of some of our other girls, she will also be a very good communicator & defensive presence for us.
Presley James I expect will supply us with tons of energy & help set some physicality for us.
2021-22 RECAP
Conference Record: 2-14, Section playoffs 1-1, overall record 8-20.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Get better every week, play hard from start to finish in all of our games.
COMPETITION
Conference favorites: NRHEG, Maple River, Hayfield
Sections favorites: Sleepy Eye, Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's