...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
JWP junior guard Memphis James returns to the Bulldogs as one of their leading scorers in 2021-22. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Austin Quast (Jr.) - Another big physical kid to help out inside
Steven Dimmel (Jr.) - A shooter to help stretch the defense
Landon Johnson (Soph.) - physical guard that can score at all levels
Daulton Bauer (Fr.) - Give us another ball handler and scorer
Caleb Quast (Fr.) - Will help with ball handling and scoring
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
15-12 overall lost in sub-section quarterfinals, 8-8 in the Gopher Conference, third in the west
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We have only three returning players with varsity experience so a lot of new players will step into bigger roles. With a lot of inexperience going into the season we will looking improving throughout the season. We always want to be to the top of the standings in the gopher conference and the section. Those are the expectations every year.
COMPETITION
Maple River and Hayfield should be at the top of the Gopher Conference. Sub-Section favorites should be Mankato Loyola, Martin County West, Mountain Lake