Baylor Park in Norwood hosted the cross country teams from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva for the 2022 Section 2A Championship meet.

11.3 Makenzie Westphal (WEM-JWP)

WEM/JWP's MaKenzie Westphal runs during the Section 2A Championship meet. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
11.3 Devon Nelton and Jacob Karl (NRHEG)

NRHEG freshmen Devon Nelton (429) and Jacob Karl (426) lead a pack of runners during the Section 2A Championship meet in Norwood on Thursday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments