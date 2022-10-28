Baylor Park in Norwood hosted the cross country teams from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva for the 2022 Section 2A Championship meet.
WEM/JWP Cross Country
The WEM/JWP Grizzlies will be represented in the Class A State Championship meet on Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield thanks to an individual qualifying bid from seventh grader Makenzie Westphal.
Westphal recorded the Grizzlies top finish of the day by automatically locking up a qualifying bid with a fourth place finish behind a time of 20 minutes, 5.91 seconds in the girls race. As a team, the girls finished eighth with 173 points.
Mady Miller, Ashlin Keyes and Kwynn Krause followed her up with Miller’s 34th place finish at 23:09.61, Keyes’ 38th place finish at 23:20.15 and Krause’s 43rd place finish at 23:29.54. Faith Olson (24:34.31) placed 60th overall and Madeline Heuss (26:51.03) placed 82nd overall.
Eighth grader Wyatt Jans led the boys team with his 43rd place finish at 19:04.95 and was followed up by Luke Cahill in 52nd place at 19:35.93. Derek Gustafson (19:57.84) finished in 68th place, Alex Kleve (20:15.03) finished in 72nd place, Carter Hoehn (20:17.06) finished in 73rd place, Gavin Marinenko (21:05.91) finished in 87th place and David Lamp (22:19.68) finished in 104th place.
NRHEG Cross Country
NRHEG only saw the boys team place in the team standings, where they earned a 12th place overall finish. It didn’t qualify any runners for the Class A state meet.
Devon Nelton and Jacob Karl led the way with Nelton’s 28th place finish at 18:15.02 and Karl’s 34th place finish at 18:32.73. Conner Nelson and Samuel Christensen followed in 65th place and 70th place with Nelson’s time of 19:55.34 and Christensen’s time of 20:00.95. Gavin Sletten (21:16.99) finished in 88th place and Jackson McGannon (21:56.40) finished in 99th place.
Annabelle Petsinger was the lone NRHEG runner in the girls race, which she earned a 47th place finish behind a time of 23:48.67.