The Oak View Golf Course in Alden welcomed in the cross country teams from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva for the 2022 Gopher Conference Championships Tuesday.
WEM/JWP Cross Country
The Grizzlies saw the girls team finish second in the team standings with 52 points and only trailing girls team champions Maple River (39 points). The boys team finished fourth in the team standings with 96 points and trailed NRHEG (90), Blooming Prairie (61) and Maple River (58).
While the girls team finished second, seventh grader MaKenzie Westphal blazed through the course and secured a first-place finish with a 14 second cushion between her and second place. Westphal finished at 20 minutes, 44.3 seconds with Blooming Prairie's Gloria Hernandez trailing at 20:58.9.
The girls team also saw two other finishes inside the top 10 with fellow seventh grader Madalyn Miller finishing in eighth place at 23:28.7 and freshman Kwynn Krause finishing at 23:38.8.
Senior Ashlin Keyes followed in 15th place at 24:06.4 with Madison Kunst (24:40.4) and Faith Olson (24:59.2) following her up in 19th and 21st place respectively. Maddie Heuss in 30th place and Lydia Huelsnitz in 41st place rounded things out for the girls.
The boys team was powered by three top 20 finishers with two more falling just outside the top 20 of runners. Sophomore Luke Cahill led the pack with his 14th-place finish at 19:50.3. Eighth grader Wyatt Jans and sophomore Alexander Kleve joined him in the top two with Jans' 17th-place finish at 20:01.9 and Kleve's 19th-place finish at 20:19.1.
Sophomores Derek Gustafson and Carter Hoehn followed close behind with Gustafson taking 22nd place at 20:35.5 and Hoehn taking 24th place at 20:47.7. Gavin Marinenko in 31st place, David Lamp in 39th place and Carson James in 51st place closed things out for the Grizzlies.
NRHEG Cross Country
NRHEG’s only team finish was the boys earning third place with 90 total points. Junior Annabelle Petsinger was the lone runner on the girls team and she earned an 18th-place finish behind a time of 24:19.3.
Freshmen Devon Nelton and Jacob Karl led the boys team with Nelton placing third behind a time of 18:31.8 and Karl placing fifth with a time of 18:57.3.
Samuel Christensen finished as the third runner with his 18th-place finish at 20:04.0. Conner Nelson followed in 29th place at 21:05.7. Gavin Sletten (22:21.7) and Jackson McGannon (23:04.9) rounded things out in 36th place and 41st place.