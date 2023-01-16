Saiveon Williamson CP

Former Waseca Bluejays and current South Dakota State senior linebacker Saiveon Williamson (middle) holds the FCS National Championship trophy while celebrating with teammates. (Photo courtesy of Saiveon Williamson)

In any other normal circumstance, the South Dakota State University and the North Dakota State University football teams would battle it out for the prized possession of the Dakota Marker.

Holy Cross at South Dakota State University football

South Dakota State senior linebacker Saiveon Williamson (6) eyes the quarterback during SDSU's FCS playoff game against Delaware. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia Sports Media)
Delaware at South Dakota State University football

South Dakota State senior linebacker Saiveon Williamson (6) waits for a play during SDSU's FCS playoff game against Delaware. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia Sports Media)
Delaware at South Dakota State University football

South Dakota State senior linebacker Saiveon Williamson (6) prepares for the offense to snap the ball during SDSU's FCS playoff game against Delaware. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia Sports Media)
Delaware at South Dakota State University football

South Dakota State senior linebacker Saiveon Williamson (6) wraps up the ball carrier during SDSU's FCS playoff game against Delaware. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia Sports Media)
Delaware at South Dakota State University football

South Dakota State senior linebacker Saiveon Williamson (6) celebrates after a play during SDSU's FCS playoff game against Delaware. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia Sports Media)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments