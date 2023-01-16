In any other normal circumstance, the South Dakota State University and the North Dakota State University football teams would battle it out for the prized possession of the Dakota Marker.
But the stakes were raised on Jan. 8, inside the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, as the SDSU Jackrabbits and the NDSU Bison were set to battle for the grandest prize of them all: the FCS National Championship.
As former Waseca defensive back and current SDSU senior linebacker Saiveon Williamson stood on the field before the game kicked off, he glanced up to the sky to see the F-16 flyover done by the 114th Fighter Wing of the South Dakota Air National Guard — the words “GO JACKS,” “EARS UP” and “SDSU” underneath the jets as they crossed over the stadium.
In that moment with the flyover, the atmosphere of a packed Toyota Stadium and one of the biggest rivalries across FCS football about to battle for it all, he just knew there was no way the Jacks were going to head back to Brookings, South Dakota without the program’s first ever Division I FCS national championship.
“Honestly, I had a pretty good feeling before the game,” Williamson said. “I think when we saw the jets fly over and it said ‘GO JACKS’ underneath, we all had a good feeling we were going to win. Obviously, we always believe we’re going to win against whoever we go against. But for me, personally, when those jets flew over, I just knew there’s no way we don’t win this game.”
And his gut feeling was spot on.
Over the next three hours, the Jackrabbits turned an initial 7-7 score at the start of the game into a dominating 31-14 halftime lead, which ended as a 45-21 victory and etched South Dakota State's name into the history books as the 2022 FCS national champions.
Long way there
At first glance at SDSU’s 14-1 overall record and No. 1 FCS ranking, it’s easy to come to the assumption that the Jacks had an easy path to the title, with 14 straight wins following a 7-3 loss to Iowa in the first week of play.
While SDSU did record some dominating victories this year, the journey for the Jackrabbits' return to Frisco dated back to the 2020-21 season.
Jan. 8 wasn’t the first time SDSU traveled to Frisco for the FCS championship game. In fact, the Jackrabbits were in a spot to win their first national championship in spring 2021, after the 2020 season was delayed a few months for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jackrabbits punched their tickets to play for the national title against No. 4 ranked Sam Houston, but on a day of downpour, SDSU was hit hard with some injuries and ultimately lost 23-21 on a touchdown with 10 seconds remaining.
In the mix of those injuries, then-sophomore Saiveon tore his achilles and was left questioning if he’d ever make a return to the gridiron as he was then forced to sit out for the entirety of his then-junior 2021 season that fall.
“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions,” Williamson said. “Coming in as a true freshman and not being to the level we are now and all the progress we’ve made. Getting to this point, having torn my achilles in the spring season, coming back from that and helping contribute to the team this year was huge.”
Historic finish
As a senior for the 2022 season, Saiveon was able to make his return to the field for the Jackrabbits and aided SDSU as a reserve linebacker. But as long as sports is a thing, injuries will always be an unfortunate side effect, and the Jackrabbits felt that throughout the season.
Leading up to the start of the FCS playoffs, Saiveon had recorded 16 total tackles, with his best games being five total tackles in a 49-7 win over Indiana State and four total tackles in a 31-7 win over Illinois State to close out the regular season.
The linebacking core was getting bit by the injury bug, and the Jackrabbits put Saiveon in a starting role going into their first round matchup against Delaware on Dec. 3, 2022.
Between being able to play football again following his achilles injury and the Jackrabbits needing some people to step up, it was only fitting that Saiveon would lead SDSU’s defense with his career-high 11 total tackles en route to a 42-6 win for the Jacks.
One week later, he again led SDSU’s defense behind his nine total tackles during the Jackrabbits’ 42-21 win over Holy Cross, which put them into an FCS semifinals matchup against Montana State.
“It’s been nothing short of a blessing for me,” Williamson said. “Not knowing if I’d ever play again after my achilles, being able to come in and really contribute in a big way, leaving my mark and let everyone know I’m here, I’m talented and I’m busting my (butt) like everyone else has. It’s nice to get the recognition, even though it's not why you do it. I’m just feeling the blessing of being able to play football again with all my friends and see all the hard work come to fruition.”
With the roster inching closer back to full health, his on-the-field production wasn’t akin to the first two playoff games, but he was right there with his teammates, as SDSU recorded a 39-18 win over Montana State, and he even tallied a tackle in their title victory over North Dakota State.
Go big, go blue, go Jacks, go Bluejays
The national championship victory seemed like a good end to one chapter of Saiveon’s football career, especially since he got to celebrate his 23rd birthday with a big kiss to the FCS national championship trophy in front of over 18,000 people inside the Toyota Stadium.
But for now, Saiveon is just taking things one day at a time, but one thing is for sure: he’s going to look for back-to-back titles.
Saiveon is eligible to return to the Jackrabbits for the 2023 season and much like several of his teammates on both sides of the ball, he wants another title run with SDSU.
Of course, the Waseca connection for Saiveon remains strong, especially with the even stronger bond between him and his younger brothers — Waseca sophomore Damarius Russell and freshman Deron Russell — who he shared high praise for.
The love for blue and gold as a veteran linebacker for the Jackrabbits is easily chalked up to his days of dominating the gridiron as a Bluejay.
“To everyone back home, I just want to say 'Thank you for the support all year; the love has definitely been felt, and I’m glad I could make you guys proud,'” Williamson said. “I love wearing blue and gold. I guess I couldn’t get away from it after high school. Go big, go blue, go Jacks, go Bluejays.”