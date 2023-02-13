Thursday night, the Waseca wrestling team hosted Worthington and Lake City for a doubleheader on the mats. The Bluejays took care of business against the Trojans, defeating them 39-33, before ending the night with a 37-30 loss to the Tigers.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments