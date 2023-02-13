Thursday night, the Waseca wrestling team hosted Worthington and Lake City for a doubleheader on the mats. The Bluejays took care of business against the Trojans, defeating them 39-33, before ending the night with a 37-30 loss to the Tigers.
Going undefeated on the night for Waseca were Oliver O`Brien, Christian Rodriguez, Carter Ellis, Payton Garza and Matthew Veroeven.
The Bluejays will return to action Thursday, Feb. 16 when they travel to Plainview-Elgin-Millville for the Section 1A team quarterfinals with matches scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Waseca - 39, Worthington - 33
106: Saul Galvez (WORT) over (WASE) (For.) 113: Alex Galvez (WORT) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 0:49) 120: Dalton Larson (WORT) over Peyton Sommers (WASE) (Fall 2:46) 126: Jacob Knutson (WASE) over Miguel Moreno (WORT) (Fall 3:10) 132: Oscar Galvez (WORT) over Kellen Klinger (WASE) (Fall 3:54) 138: Slade Barnett (WASE) over Danny Banegas (WORT) (Dec 4-0) 145: Jacob Root (WASE) over Moo Bleh (WORT) (Fall 5:58) 152: Miat Htoo (WORT) over (WASE) (For.) 160: Oliver O`Brien (WASE) over Josiah Banegas (WORT) (Fall 1:59) 170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over Chase Byrne (WORT) (Dec 7-2) 182: Carter Ellis (WASE) over Eh Day Htoo (WORT) (Dec 4-0) 195: Payton Garza (WASE) over (WORT) (For.) 220: Matthew Veroeven (WASE) over (WORT) (For.) 285: Kasey Gerhard (WORT) over Jenaro Delgado (WASE) (Dec 4-3)
Lake City - 37, Waseca - 30
106: Henry Lopez (LACI) over (WASE) (For.) 113: Adrian Lopez Ramirez (LACI) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 1:50) 120: Cristofer Ramirez (LACI) over Peyton Sommers (WASE) (Fall 4:52) 126: Cam Thieren (LACI) over Jacob Knutson (WASE) (Dec 6-0) 132: Benny Lopez Ramirez (LACI) over Kellen Klinger (WASE) (Dec 4-1) 138: Nate Evans (LACI) over Slade Barnett (WASE) (MD 16-2) 145: Ethan Wurst (LACI) over Jacob Root (WASE) (Dec 11-8) 152: Weston Roberson (LACI) over (WASE) (For.) 160: Oliver O`Brien (WASE) over Kevin Loyo (LACI) (TF 17-2 4:29) 170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over Everit Finley (LACI) (Fall 2:51) 182: Carter Ellis (WASE) over Philip Harteneck (LACI) (MD 15-1) 195: Payton Garza (WASE) over Brayden Burgeson (LACI) (Fall 0:51) 220: Matthew Veroeven (WASE) over Ethan Roberson (LACI) (Dec 3-0) 285: Jenaro Delgado (WASE) over (LACI) (For.)