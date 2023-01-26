Tuesday night the Waseca wrestling team hit the road for a triangular featuring the Marshall Tigers and the Fairmont-Martin County West Red Bulls. The Bluejays would ultimately fall 59-15 to Marshall before suffering a 46-21 defeat at the hands of F-MCW.
Against Marshall, Christian Rodriguez, Payton Garza, Matthew Veroeven and Jenaro Delgado Jr. all earned victories for Waseca while while Garza, Delgado Jr. and Jacob Knutson would win against the Red Bulls while Jacob Root earned a forfeit.
The Bluejays return to the mats Friday, Jan. 27 when the travel to Kasson-Mantorville for a triangular that also features Pine Island.
Marshall - 59, Waseca - 15
106: Lincoln Christenson (MARS) over (WASE) (For.) 113: Sam Deutz (MARS) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 1:54) 120: Landon Marthaler (MARS) over Peyton Sommers (WASE) (Fall 1:51) 126: Dawson DeCamp (MARS) over Jacob Knutson (WASE) (Fall 2:33) 132: Brayden Chandler (MARS) over Kellen Klinger (WASE) (Fall 0:30) 138: Drew Chandler (MARS) over Slade Barnett (WASE) (Fall 2:27) 145: Dylan Louwagie (MARS) over Jacob Root (WASE) (Fall 1:14) 152: Matthew Her (MARS) over (WASE) (For.) 160: Tate Condezo (MARS) over (WASE) (For.) 170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over Tucker Fiene (MARS) (Dec 7-0) 182: Aidan Mattison (MARS) over Carter Ellis (WASE) (TF 16-0 5:00) 195: Payton Garza (WASE) over AJ Haas (MARS) (Fall 1:13) 220: Matthew Veroeven (WASE) over Gavin Schaefer (MARS) (Dec 3-1) 285: Jenaro Delgado (WASE) over Andrew Cowden (MARS) (Dec 4-1)
Fairmont-Martin County West - 46, Waseca - 21
106: Double Forfeit 113: Maddex Faber (FMCW) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 0:11) 120: Kaedin Lange (FMCW) over Peyton Sommers (WASE) (Fall 4:40) 126: Jacob Knutson (WASE) over Seth Siebring (FMCW) (Dec 9-8) 132: Berent Kosbab (FMCW) over Kellen Klinger (WASE) (Fall 0:48) 138: Riley Cole (FMCW) over Slade Barnett (WASE) (Dec 10-4) 145: Jacob Root (WASE) over (FMCW) (For.) 152: Cooper Steuber (FMCW) over (WASE) (For.) 160: Taylor Austin (FMCW) over (WASE) (For.) 170: Carver Rohman (FMCW) over Christian Rodriguez (WASE) (Dec 12-9) 182: Gage Cyphers (FMCW) over Carter Ellis (WASE) (MD 12-1) 195: Payton Garza (WASE) over Josiah Brakenhoff (FMCW) (Fall 1:52) 220: Max Olson (FMCW) over Matthew Veroeven (WASE) (Fall 0:20) 285: Jenaro Delgado (WASE) over Colby Schwichtenberg (FMCW) (Fall 4:58)