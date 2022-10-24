The Waseca Bluejays have a very quick turn around, as the Jays were set to close out their regular season at home against Minnesota Valley Lutheran Monday night, just to transition right into their Section 2AA subsection matchup against Maple River on Thursday.
Without the game against MVL, Waseca currently sits with a 9-10 overall record and have won four of its last six games, which includes conference wins over Fairmont (3-0), Blue Earth Area (3-2) and St. James Area (3-1).
The Bluejays edged out No. 5 seeded Maple River for the No. 4 seed and earned the opportunity to host their first round matchup on Thursday.
Maple River carries an 11-15 overall record and a 5-4 record against other section teams. The Eagles were on the wrong side of momentum in their final regular season games, which features a three game losing streak.
They lost 3-1 at home to the subsection No. 2 seed Waterville-Elysian-Morristown before getting swept at home by Medford and getting swept on the road by subsection No. 1 seed New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva to close out the regular season.
Waseca is coming off its 3-1 victory over St. James Area going into the regular season finale against MVL and will be at an advantage by hosting the Eagles to start section play.
A potential win over Maple River in the first round would move the Bluejays onto the subsection semifinals and put them up against the winner of No. 1 NRHEG and No. 8 MVL on Tuesday, Nov. 1.