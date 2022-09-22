9.28 Siri Kuhns and Kloe Wadd

Waseca sophomore setter Siri Kuhns (6) and senior middle Kloe Wadd (11) attempt to block the ball during the Bluejays' game against St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

The Waseca volleyball team continued its long road stretch Tuesday, Sept. 20 when the Bluejays hit the road to St. Peter to take on the St. Peter Saints. Despite riding a five-set win over West Lutheran, the Bluejays fell 3-0 to the Saints.

9.28 Aliyah Taylor

Waseca sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Taylor spikes the ball during the Bluejays' game against St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
9.28 Avery Madsen

Waseca senior middle Avery Madsen attempts to block the ball during the Bluejays' game against St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

