The Waseca volleyball team continued its long road stretch Tuesday, Sept. 20 when the Bluejays hit the road to St. Peter to take on the St. Peter Saints. Despite riding a five-set win over West Lutheran, the Bluejays fell 3-0 to the Saints.
Waseca fell behind after the first set, falling 25-17 in favor of the hosting Saints, who'd pick up a 25-15 win in the second set and a 25-12 win in the third set to seal the Bluejays' loss.
Sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Taylor led Waseca's offense with a team-high 11 kills while senior outside hitter Riley Ruedy and sophomore right side hitter Ellie Hoehn recorded two kills each. Sophomore setter Siri Kuhns recorded 13 set assists with Hoehn and Avery Madsen recording one each. Kuhns also recorded one ace.
Madsen led the team in blocks with two while senior middle Kloe Wadd recorded one block. Taylor led the team in digs with 10 total and was followed by Kuhns with nine.
The Bluejays anticipate a return to their home court at Waseca High School, but they still had to go through one more away meeting to close out their five-match road stretch.
Waseca was set to travel to play Fairmont to play the Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 27 before, returning home on Monday, Oct. 3 to host Blue Earth Area.
In front of them now, the Bluejays are looking to defend a 3-0 sweep of the Cardinals when they hosted Fairmont for their first win of the season Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Cardinals have struggled since the loss to the Bluejays with a 1-9 overall record and a 0-4 conference record heading into the game against Waseca.
Meanwhile, a win over the Cardinals would help the Bluejays get one step closer to evening out their current 5-7 overall record. Waseca has the opportunity to return home for the game against Blue Earth Area, who won the initial matchup in Blue Earth, with a chance at getting back to the .500 line.