The stage was set at Dartts Park on Saturday, between No. 3 seeded Owatonna VFW and No. 11 seeded Waseca VFW. One of them would be advancing to the District Final Four after two days of baseball.
If Owatonna was able to pull out its second straight win over Waseca, it’d advance. If Waseca could avenge its first loss, it’d force a third game slated for Monday.
Owatonna VFW ultimately prevailed with an 8-7 victory in eight innings over Waseca to advance to the final four. It beat Waseca 12-6 prior and defeated No. 14 Bryon 10-2 to open the tournament.
Waseca edged out Austin 8-7 to start the tournament before dropping the first game to Owatonna. It responded with a 9-5 win over Byron before the 8-7 extra inning loss on Sunday.
With the win-and-move-on and win-or-be-done stakes on the line, both teams came ready and traded off a pair of one-run innings to head into the second tied at 1-1.
But after scoreless second and third innings, Waseca’s offense exploded for five runs in the top of the fourth, took a 6-1 lead and forced Owatonna to start clawing its way out of the five-run hole.
It made up for two runs in the bottom of the fourth and Waseca went scoreless in the top of the fifth inning.
Owatonna kept its rally alive in the bottom of the fifth, but with a runner on third and only one out, Mother Nature wept over Dartts Park and forced Owatonna and Waseca to huddle in their respective dugouts with a rain delay.
Any momentum generated was essentially halted as the players and coaches patiently waited to return to the field.
Once the rain passed and action was clear to begin, Owatonna continued its rally with walk drawn from catcher Ethan Armstrong, who had Caleb Dibble come in to pinch run for him.
One batter later, first baseman Mitch Seykora blasted a pitch off of Waseca’s Sebastian Teague and the ball carried past left fielder Carter Ellis for a double that scored Tyler Sheehan on third and Dibble on first.
Owatonna right fielder Tayte Berg stepped to the plate and recorded back-to-back doubles by also driving it past Ellis in left field and scoring Seykora from second to tie the game up at 6-6 heading into the sixth inning.
Waseca started the top of the sixth by getting its leadoff hitter on base after catcher Tyson Reger was struck by a pitch. But from there, a series of ground balls allowed Owatonna to get the force out at second twice and forcing the third out at first.
Heading into the bottom of the sixth, Waseca elected to go with some defensive changes that saw Ivan Pratt take over on the mound with Ellis shifting over into center field and Teague taking over in left field.
Owatonna third baseman Michael Reinardy reached second, but it was sandwiched between a pair of pop flys to Ellis in center field for two outs.
Noah Truelson kept a two-out rally alive by drawing a walk before shortstop Nathan Theis stepped up and delivered a go-ahead RBI single that drove Reinardy in and gave Owatonna its first lead of the game.
Now it a do-or-die situation for Waseca entering the top of the seventh. Ellis gave Waseca the hope it needed by drawing a leadoff walk following a full count.
Third baseman Armando Balderas stepped up and drove one towards the right-center gap and it was enough for Ellis to blaze around the bases and score the game-tying run. During the throw to the plate, Balderas attempted to take second, but was called out.
Nonetheless, Waseca kept its hopes alive with a tied ballgame and forced extra innings after holding Owatonna off the board despite a Mitch Seykora walk and a Tayte Berg single kicked off the inning.
Reinardy was mere inches away from walking it off in the bottom of the seventh, but his hard grounder down the third baseline hooked just foul with two outs on the board and Seykora on third.
Pratt pulled through for Waseca and picked up a strikeout on Reinardy to end the inning.
Seykora struck Colten Ruedy to start the eighth before hitting Reger with a pitch. Waseca had its runner on base with one out, but Reger ended up getting picked off. Kedrik Volkmann grounded to Theis at short to close out the top of the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, pitcher and first baseman Tanner Smith led off with a single and made it to second easily after a bunt by Truelson. A passed ball at the plate allowed him to take third base.
That brought Theis, who initially gave Owatonna the lead with his single in the sixth inning, up to the plate. After a couple of pitches, he tipped one foul, but was confident he could get one in play.
The next pitch was popped up to Ellis, who made the catch, but Smith had more than enough time to tag up and score the game-winning run to advance Owatonna VFW into the District Final Four.
It comes as a heart-breaking end to the season for Waseca, who went out by pushing the No. 3 seed to its limits as the No. 11 seed. The VFW closes out the 2022 summer season with a 7-15 overall record.