Tuesday night, the Waseca track and field team competed against Marshall, River Valley and host Mankato West in their final indoor meet of the young season. The Bluejays boys team claimed second place in the meet scoring 62 points while the girls finished fourth with a team score of 32 points.
Things started off well for the boys with Kyle Ahlschlager and Damarius Russell finished first and third respectively in the 55 meter dash posting times of 6.65 and 6.82. In the 400m dash, Carson Ohnstad set a PR as he claimed first place with a time of 56.61.
In the 800m run, Joe Feldkamp finished fourth with a PR time of 2:25.96 followed by Isaac Feldkamp finishing fourth in the 1600m run with a time of 4:58.21.
In the high jump, Jacob Hadley finished third for Waseca, clearing a height of 5'6". Ahlschlager picked up his second win of the day in the long jump with a top leap of 20'8.75" while Damarius Russell finished second with a top mark of 20'0.25".
Waseca claimed the top two finishes in the pole vault with Addison Sampson and William Mansfield finishing first and second respectively with top clears of 12'6" and 11'.
In the shot put, Eddie Herman posted the top throw of the day with a mark of 48'9" to finish first. Carson Ohnstad posted a top leap of 36'8.75" in the triple jump to finish third.
The boys 4x200m relay team of Ahlschlager, Christian Rodriguez, Ohnstad and Russell claimed first place with a season best time of 1:35.64.
For the girls, highlights began with the 55m dash as Thyme Lang posted a personal best time of 8.22 to finish fifth. In the 55m hurdles, Camille Ring set a personal best time of 9.25 to run away with first place.
Callie Dufault and Stella Omtvedt finished second and third respectively in the 800m run with times of 2:47.24 and 2:50.17. In the 1600m run, Ella Dufault claimed third with a time of 5:51.14.
In the high jump, Camila Marquez and Thyme Lang tied for fourth place with top clears of 4'6". In the shot put, Kalea Sartori (31'4.5") and Samantha Azure (30'8") finished third and fourth respectively.
The girls 4x200m relay team of Azure, Lang, Gaby Lopez and Camille Ring finished second with a season best time of 1:57.43.
Waseca will return to action Tuesday, April 11 when the team travels to Faribault's Ted Nelson Track at Alexander Park with events scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.