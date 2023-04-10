Tuesday night, the Waseca track and field team competed against Marshall, River Valley and host Mankato West in their final indoor meet of the young season. The Bluejays boys team claimed second place in the meet scoring 62 points while the girls finished fourth with a team score of 32 points.

3.29 Carson Ohnstad

Carson Ohnstad will be a key contributor to the 2023 Waseca track and field team. (File photo/southernminn.com)

