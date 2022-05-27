It’s always a bitter moment to see a season come to an end with an early exit, but for the Waseca softball team, the 4-0 loss to Fairmont in the opening round of the Section 2AAA reminded the Bluejays there are brighter days ahead.
Waseca graduates two of their core senior players in outfielder Jadyn Olsem and infielder Jordan Hofmeister. Besides that, the Bluejays have the potential to bring back nearly their entire roster in 2023.
Hannah Thursdale, Emma Williamson, Haylee Sommers, Riley Ruedy and Ella Bartekt will have one more year out on the field, while McKyla Hasselquist, Ava Omtvedt and Cameron Stagman could return for two more seasons.
Game-wise, the Bluejays struggled to get the offense consistently going with Sommers, Ruedy and Hasselquist all getting on base, but none getting all the way around to home. Hasselquist hit for a double and drew two walks, Sommers drew two walks, and Stagman drew a walk and got hit by a pitch.
In the circle, Hasselquist pitched all seventh innings and posted five strikeouts while surrendering nine hits, one walk and four runs.
“Though we were hoping for a different outcome against the Cardinals, this is the best we’ve played against Fairmont all season,” said Waseca coach Abby Bloomquist. “Fairmont played well and hit solid shots throughout the game, and unfortunately our offense fell short. When we had runners on we just couldn’t manufacture. It was a building season for the Bluejays, and they have made tremendous strides. We look forward to seeing what 2023 will bring.”.