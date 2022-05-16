Coming off some tough losses, the Waseca softball team battled through and was rewarded with a 5-3 home victory over the Sibley East Wolverines on Saturday.
Six different Bluejays recorded hits during the game with Jadyn Olsem leading the team with two hits for two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI.
Haylee Sommers had one hit and two RBIs, Jordan Hofmeister had one hit, one run scored and drew one walk, McKyla Hasselquist had one hit for a triple, one RBI and drew one walk, Hannah Thursdale had one hit and scored one run and Ava Omtvedt had one hit and one run scored.
Riley Ruedy drew two walks and scored one run and Ella Bartelt had one RBI.
Hasselquist pitched all seven innings for the Bluejays and against 30 total batters, she posted an outstanding 14 strikeouts while allowing seven hits, four walks and three runs.
"The girls needed this week after a rough week. We found our offensive and defensive groove in early May, and things seemed to come to a screeching halt this past week. To see things come back together again was so exciting,” said Waseca head coach Abby Bloomquist. “Truly, all of the girls contributed offensively and defensively in this win. Jadyn Olsem was especially effective at the plate. Ava Omtvedt came up with two huge plays in the outfield to spare multiple runs and McKyla Hasselquist pitched out of several tense innings. We ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth, where Sibley East scored all three of its runs, otherwise it was a lights out game.”