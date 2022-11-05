Maybe it can be chalked up to some missed opportunities, maybe it can be chalked up to the Bluejays getting dealt a bad hand at points or maybe it can be chalked up to history repeating itself.
But as the game clock hit zeros, the Waseca Bluejays were stuck watching the Fairmont Cardinals celebrate a Section 3AAA championship for the second consecutive season after falling 35-26 at New Ulm High School on Friday night.
Things were looking up for the Bluejays, who dominated their competition throughout their 2022 season, which includes beating Fairmont 32-14 in the regular season and only having lost one game by one point to Marshall prior to the section championship game.
Even the first drive of the game against the Cardinals seemed promising for Waseca, who tapped back into the run game and the numerous playmakers in the backfield that many teams failed to stop all year.
“It’s hard to put into words the investment that these kids make,” said Waseca head coach Brad Wendland. “In a world where there’s instant gratification all the time, high school football isn’t that. It’s delayed gratification and often it doesn’t turn into what you hope it would be. These kids, it’s so special. They buy in, invest so much and you can see the emotion. They’re a part of something big, a part of something important and they always will be.”
Among those playmakers, it was senior running back Kyle Ahlschlager that put the first points up on the scoreboard by finding space on the outside and diving across the goal line before punching in a two-point conversion to help the Jays open with a 8-0 lead.
The defense came out and held the Cardinals to a third and long on their first drive following Ahlschlager’s touchdown. That’s when shades of the 2021 championship game reared its ugly head into view and Fairmont scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass.
Momentum swung into Fairmont’s favor after the Cardinals blocked a Waseca punt the following drive and turned it into a one play, three yard touchdown, but the Jays struck back thanks to a 20-yard touchdown connection from senior quarterback Olivier O’Brien to sophomore Damarius Russell in the opening minutes of the second quarter.
The same big-play offense that the Jays had to deal with one season ago was in full effect with a 60-yard touchdown pass following things up and put Waseca back into a spot where it needed to respond.
That’s when more bad luck came into play as O’Brien got banged up and forced the Bluejays to attempt to run the offense without their QB1 at the helm. O’Brien attempted to go in on a third down, but after taking a sack, he didn't go out with the offense to close out the half.
Injuries hurt Waseca on both sides of the ball with O’Brien and senior linebacker Max Neaves, who’ve both played big roles in the Bluejays success on both sides of the ball, not being able to play at 100 percent.
“Fairmont challenges you defensively, they’ve got good receivers and they got a good scheme offensively in terms of their passing game,” Wendland said. “When [O’Brien] went down, he’s out safety and communicator in the back, and he wasn’t able to play back there and that hurt us in some of our coverage checks.”
Fairmont scored a fourth touchdown and its third passing touchdown on a third down to go up 28-14 before the Bluejays attempted a late scoring drive that resulted in a fumble and went into half down two scores.
The defense on both ends showed up in the second half and just when it seemed like things were going to end with a scoreless third quarter, Fairmont scored on a 10 yard touchdown pass on the very last play.
So being down 35-14 going into the final quarter of play, it was going to take a lot for the Jays to claw their way back into things. But if they were to go down, they were going to go down swinging and put a fourth quarter comeback into play.
“These are some of the toughest guys that I’ve ever met, some of the most loveable guys that I’ve ever met,” said senior running back Christian Rodriguez. “It’s going to hurt, but it is what it is and we’ll get past this one.”
Ahlschlager started things by rushing for his second touchdown of the game, junior linebacker Carter Ellis forced Fairmont to turn the ball over on downs with a sack, which Rodriguez turned into a two-yard rushing touchdown.
But a pair of failed two point conversions meant the Jays still needed more points and with the clock ticking down towards four minutes remaining following Rodriguez’ touchdown, they needed them fast.
Things were looking good for Waseca when the Jays recovered an onside kick, but missed the opportunity to score after turning the ball over on downs.
They looked to the defense to make a play and it led to Fairmont punting, which was promptly blocked and put Waseca’s offense back out on the field.
It was an unfortunate fumble that put the ball back into Fairmont’s hands to burn all but one second on the clock before turning the ball over on downs.
Even though the taste was bitter in the mouth of the Bluejays, they at least went out by honoring their senior class, which was highlighted by senior running back Eduardo Trejo taking a handoff for Waseca’s final play of the season.
While parts of the roster are still young, the Bluejays possessed a special senior core that helped lead them on and off the field all season. And even before coach Wendland could line the rest of the team up to shake the hands of all the seniors, Rodriguez stepped forward to give the final team speech of the season as one of those senior leaders.
“It’s tough to put your heart out on the line for the guys that you gotta be tough for,” Rodriguez said. “It’s hard to say that you love them, but I knew that I had to get it out. It would haunt me if I didn’t say that to them and let them know that.”
Moving forward, the Bluejays are going to have to fill some holes on the field and on the sideline with the senior core of Leo Harguth, Max Neaves, Kyle Ahlschlager, Elijah Biehn, Oliver O’Brien, Gavan George, Christian Rodriguez, Eduardo Trejo, Payton Garza, Mason Droog, Logan Hansen, Brendan Brown, Jacob Kehler, Xavyer Torres and Korbin Schumacher all moving on.
But for the Bluejays that are coming back, the start of the 2023 football season is already on the calendar and more than one will have the 2023 Fairmont game circled a couple of times in red.