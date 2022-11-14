...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Waseca’s Rachel Breck earned region and conference honors for volleyball while playing as a sophomore middle for Iowa Lakes. (Photo courtesy of Mike Turnbull/Iowa Lakes Volleyball)
Former Waseca Bluejay and current Iowa Lakes sophomore middle hitter Rachel Breck has been busy since joining the Iowa Lakes volleyball team, as she closed out her sophomore season earning regional and conference recognition.
Breck was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) XI-A Second Team and the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Second Team after an outstanding season.
As a captain for the Lakers, Breck racked up 399 total kills with nearly 2.4 kills per set offensively while recording 101 solo blocks and 19 assisted blocks for 120 blocks and just over .70 blocks per set.
She recorded a season-high of 18 kills in back-to-back games in a 3-1 victory over John Wood Community College and a 3-2 victory over Southeastern Community College. Her season-high of seven solo blocks came in wins over Riverland Community College (3-1) and North Iowa Area Community College (3-0).
Breck was joined in region and conference honors with teammates Kylie Kline getting first team nods for region and conference and Jasmine Shriver earning third team in conference.
“We had an outstanding season as a team and when that happens you usually get more individuals recognized by opposing coaches,” said Iowa Lakes coach Mike Turnbull. “Kylie, Rachel and Jasmine are well deserving. They played major roles in our team success. I am glad to see that opposing coaches took note of their accomplishments on the court & the impact they had on matches. That said I want people to also know these three are also outstanding people and students when they are away from the court also.”