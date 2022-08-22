Waseca Junior/Senior High School is pleased to announce HomeTown Ticketing as the new ticketing provider for school athletics and fine arts, beginning with the 2022 fall football, soccer, and volleyball seasons. HomeTown provides a simple and fast way for students, families, and fans to access tickets for the school’s athletic events. With HomeTown Ticketing, tickets can be purchased directly from the school website or in the HomeTown Fan App, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. Tickets can be presented at the gate as either a printed ticket or on your mobile device. Ticket scanning at the gate is fast and convenient, so fans will be in the stands in no time!

