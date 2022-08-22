Waseca Junior/Senior High School is pleased to announce HomeTown Ticketing as the new ticketing provider for school athletics and fine arts, beginning with the 2022 fall football, soccer, and volleyball seasons. HomeTown provides a simple and fast way for students, families, and fans to access tickets for the school’s athletic events. With HomeTown Ticketing, tickets can be purchased directly from the school website or in the HomeTown Fan App, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. Tickets can be presented at the gate as either a printed ticket or on your mobile device. Ticket scanning at the gate is fast and convenient, so fans will be in the stands in no time!
Tickets for 2022–2023 Waseca Junior/Senior High School events will be available digitally and should be purchased prior to attending events to ensure fast entry to all your favorite sports.
“We are so excited to help Waseca Junior/Senior High School streamline their event management and make it easier for fans to cheer on their favorite student-athletes as they compete in the 2022–2023 school year and beyond!”
— Ryan Hart, Chairman & CEO | HomeTown Ticketing, Inc.
ABOUT HOMETOWN TICKETING
HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K–12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools. Benefits of the HomeTown system include unmatched value through easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, filtered reporting tools, and secure financial management features to streamline operations and increase financial
transparency. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds. Learn more about HomeTown at www.hometownticketing.com | @hometowntix
In a tradition of excellence, Waseca Public Schools empowers each learner to thrive in an ever-changing world.
ON-LINE GAME TICKETS - HOW TO PURCHASE
Electronic tickets are preferred for events. There will be one walk up sales ticket sales booth on event nights. Please note that fans purchasing walk up tickets may experience longer wait times to enter a contest. Walk up sales may be located in a different location than your event (IE – High School entry way vs. stadium entry). This will be applicable on nights when there are multiple events occurring.
1. Purchase individual game tickets or season passes – Tickets or passes can be purchased on the Waseca Public Schools website at: https://www.waseca.k12.mn.us/Page/1935. Tickets for games are accepted on your phone or as a printed ticket. Screenshots of tickets are not permitted.
OR
2. HomeTown fan app – Download the HomeTown Fan app to your phone. This app is available on both the iOS and Android App Stores. From there search Waseca or 56093 at the top of the screen. Select the tickets or passes you would like to purchase, set up your account and enter payment information. Your game tickets or passes will be available in the ticket section in the bottom menu.
For those who wish to have additional assistance in purchasing game tickets or season passes, the Waseca High School Main Office also has a box office open during normal business hours and can assist fans in making purchases for all events and passes.