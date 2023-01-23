A back and forth game didn’t land Waseca’s way as the Varsity Girls Hockey team took on the Marshall Tigers on home ice, in the Waseca Community Arena. Despite the Bluejays being able to hang with the Tigers, and respond to almost every goal they scored, Waseca would eventually lose the game 3-2. The loss moves the Bluejays’ record to 10-6, with a 4-5 record in the Big South Conference.
Both teams would end up doing the lions share of their work later in the game which meant that there were still no points on the board once the first period ended. However, that wasn’t for lack of trying by either team, with both teams having their highest shots-on-goal numbers in the first period. However, with the Bluejays struggling to keep the puck off their side of the ice, Marshall would see more attempts at a goal, outnumbering Waseca 15-8. Waseca had one power play in the first, as Marshall’s Olivia Penske was sent to the penalty box for tripping, but nothing would come of it.
The second period looked like it might be more of the same, with neither team being able to score a goal throughout most of the period. However, with just over five minutes remaining in the second, Marshall would score on Waseca’s Illamay Draheim to go up 1-0. Waseca would respond in just a few short minutes, however, with Freshman Maddy Benson scoring an unassisted goal with two minutes remaining to even the score up 1-1.
Both Marshall and Waseca would stay locked tight throughout the third period, with the Tigers attempting seven straight shots without a score. However, with just over two and a half minutes to play in the game, Marshall’s Abbey Foley scored from up close to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. With the game winding down, the Bluejays became a little more hurried with their shots, with the third period being the frame where they outpaced the Tigers in shots-on-goal with 11 to Marshall’s 8. However, with just 35 seconds remaining in the game, Junior Emma Keith, assisted by Sophomore Katlyn Schueller, shot from quarter-ice, sending in a goal to the top right corner of Marshall’s net, bringing regulation to an end with a 2-2 tie.
In the overtime period, Waseca wouldn’t be able to even get off a shot at Marshall’s goal, even with the Bluejays going on a power play after just 30 seconds into the final period with Marshall’s Abby Foley sent to the penalty box for tripping. Marshall, however, were able to crowd Waseca’s net throughout the period, getting off seven shots, with the final one going in with just under five minutes to play left in the period. The goal would end the sudden death overtime period with the Tigers walking away with a 3-2 victory over the Bluejays.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.