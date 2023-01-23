A back and forth game didn’t land Waseca’s way as the Varsity Girls Hockey team took on the Marshall Tigers on home ice, in the Waseca Community Arena. Despite the Bluejays being able to hang with the Tigers, and respond to almost every goal they scored, Waseca would eventually lose the game 3-2. The loss moves the Bluejays’ record to 10-6, with a 4-5 record in the Big South Conference.

The Waseca Bluejays Girl’s Hockey team lost their Friday night matchup against the Marshall Tigers 3-2, moving their conference record to 4-5. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Freshman Maddy Benson (5) scored one unassisted goal in the second period, helping the Bluejays to tie the game at 1-1. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Emma Keith (21) takes a desperation shot with just a few seconds left to go in the game with Waseca down 2-1. The shot would go in, evening the score at 2-2. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The girl’s hockey team celebrates after Emma Keith’s goal to save the game, and tie up the score at 2-2 with just 35 seconds left in the third period. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

