Saturday afternoon the Waseca Bluejays traveled to Mankato K & G Gymnastics to compete in the Mankato Invite alongside several of the top programs in the region. With a total team score of 128.900 points, a mere eight points within the second-place St. Peter team, Waseca finished sixth in the varsity competition while the junior varsity squad finished fifth with a score of 103.650.
Layla Keith posted the highest all-around score for the Bluejays with 33.600 which included a 9.025 in the vault as well as a score of 8.975 in the floor routine. Haydn Lynch finished the meet with an all-around score of 33.300 including scores of 9.025 and 9.000 in the floor and vault respectively.
Lindy Caldwell and Elli Hoban both competed in all four events for the Bluejays with all-around scores of 31.225 and 29.350 respectively while Katelyn Weber competed in three events including a high of 8.550 in the vault. Katheryn Kofstad also competed for the varsity squad in the beam event and posted a score of 7.475.
The junior varsity squad was led by Angelica Lopez who finished third overall with an all-around score of 26.050 led by a 7.750 in the vault.
The Bluejays will return to the mat Tuesday, Dec. 13 when they host the New Ulm Eagles with events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.