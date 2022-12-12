2.15 Haydn Lynch beam

Haydn Lynch. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Saturday afternoon the Waseca Bluejays traveled to Mankato K & G Gymnastics to compete in the Mankato Invite alongside several of the top programs in the region. With a total team score of 128.900 points, a mere eight points within the second-place St. Peter team, Waseca finished sixth in the varsity competition while the junior varsity squad finished fifth with a score of 103.650.

