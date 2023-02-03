Thursday night, the Waseca Bluejay gymnastics team hosted Blue Earth Area in what would prove to be an incredibly competitive meet. When the scores were tallied, Waseca earned the victory at the varsity level by a score of 128.200-127.000 while the junior varsity squad won 111.000-108.250.
Layla Keith led all gymnasts with an all-around score of 34.025 which included a meet best score of 9.250 in the floor and another meet best 7.875 in the bars while posting a second-best 8.850 in the vault. Lindy Caldwell finished third all-around with a score of 31.450 that featured an 8.500 in the floor routine.
Haydn Lynch, in her continued return to competition from a pre-season injury, competed in three events for Waseca and posted scores of 8.675 and 8.600 in the vault and beam respectively. Katelyn Weber and Elli Hoban both competed in three events for the Bluejays as well with Weber posting an 8.150 in the vault and Hoban scoring 8.225 on the floor.
Norah Schimming competed in both the vault and floor and posted an 8.200 in the vault while Kara Doyle scored a 7.275 on the beam to help buoy the team score.
Junior varsity was led by Avery Carda who compiled a 29.100 all-around score led by an 8.300 in the vault while Angelica Lopez finished second all-around with a score of 27.950.
The Bluejays will return to action Monday, Feb. 6 when they host the St. Peter Saints with events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.