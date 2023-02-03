2.8 Layla Keith.jpg

Layla Keith performs on the balance beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night, the Waseca Bluejay gymnastics team hosted Blue Earth Area in what would prove to be an incredibly competitive meet. When the scores were tallied, Waseca earned the victory at the varsity level by a score of 128.200-127.000 while the junior varsity squad won 111.000-108.250.

2.8 Lindy Caldwell.jpg

Lindy Caldwell transitions to the upper bar during her routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.8 Haydn Lynch.jpg

Haydn Lynch maintains her balance on the beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.8 Elli Hoban.jpg

Elli Hoban gathers momentum during her uneven bars routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.8 Katelyn Weber.jpg

Katelyn Weber maintains her form on the bars. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments