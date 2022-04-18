...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Steele, Waseca, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue
Earth, Martin, Brown, Nicollet and Redwood Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 5
Freshman Avery Gaul follows through on her tee shot at 1 in Waseca. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
When the Waseca golf team was finally able to set foot on the golf course Monday afternoon, it was the first time for many of the athletes that they had the opportunity to actually play outdoors this season. Despite the challenges proposed by the dreary spring weather, the Bluejays girls team defeated the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs 218-500 while the boys team came up just short, falling 178-203.
For the girls, junior Megan Kanewischer posted a team-high 48 in the nine-hole competition while freshman Aliyah Taylor finished second on the team with a 56.
On the boys side of competition, sophomore Cody Vagts finished second overall with a team-best 42 while sophomore Seth Eaton finished with a score of 50