When the Waseca golf team was finally able to set foot on the golf course Monday afternoon, it was the first time for many of the athletes that they had the opportunity to actually play outdoors this season. Despite the challenges proposed by the dreary spring weather, the Bluejays girls team defeated the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs 218-500 while the boys team came up just short, falling 178-203.

For the girls, junior Megan Kanewischer posted a team-high 48 in the nine-hole competition while freshman Aliyah Taylor finished second on the team with a 56.

On the boys side of competition, sophomore Cody Vagts finished second overall with a team-best 42 while sophomore Seth Eaton finished with a score of 50

Girls

1. Megan Kanewischer (JR)

Waseca

F 48

2. Aliyah Taylor (FR)

Waseca

F 56

3. Katrina Fuller (SR)

Waseca

F 57

4. Avery Gaul (FR)

Waseca

F 59

5. Miranda Breck (JR)

Waseca

10 +26

6. Mia Kanewischer (FR)

Waseca

10 +31

Boys

1. Cody Vagts (SO)

Waseca

F 42

2. Seth Eaton (SO)

Waseca

F 50

3. Zander Honstad (JR)

Waseca

F 54

4. Isaac DenOuden (SR)

Waseca

F 57

5. Ethan Adams (JR)

Waseca

F 67

6. Preston Miller (SO)

Waseca

F 70

