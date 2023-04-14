...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...
Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph
and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to
result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is
slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires
that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until
precipitation arrives later in the day.
Waseca JV golfer Owen Wilder pitches hist ball up and onto the green. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Thursday afternoon, the Waseca boys and girls golf teams opened the 2023 season with a home contest against the Belle Plaine Tigers. With the girls earning the top four finishes and the boys claiming the top three, both squads earned victories with the girls winning 211-268 and the boys winning 182-204.
It was as much a battle against the elements as anything else as wind whipped off the lake making ball control a challenge for everyone, but it was the Bluejays who handled the challenge better.
The girls were led by Megan Kanewischer who posted a score of 49 while Avery Gaul posted a score of 52. Miranda Breck finished with a score of 54 and Emma Keith rounded out the team scoring with a score of 56.
The boys were led by Cody Vagts who posted a low score of 40 while Zander Honstad (46) and Hunter Anderson (46) finished second and third respectively. Seath Eaton rounded out the team scoring finishing with a score of 49 to tie for fifth place.
The boys and girls teams will return to action Tuesday, April 18 with the girls traveling to St. Peter's Shoreland Country Club to compete in a seven-team contest while the boys will host Blooming Prairie at home.