4.19 Reed Anderson.JPG

Reed Anderson tracks a putt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday afternoon, the Waseca boys and girls golf teams opened the 2023 season with a home contest against the Belle Plaine Tigers. With the girls earning the top four finishes and the boys claiming the top three, both squads earned victories with the girls winning 211-268 and the boys winning 182-204.

4.19 Owen Wilder.JPG

Waseca JV golfer Owen Wilder pitches hist ball up and onto the green. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

