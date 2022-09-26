Waseca girls tennis celebrated Senior Night for their three senior captains Sarah Robbins (left), Miranda Breck (middle) and Cecelia Huttemier (right) during their win over River Valley. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
There was no shortage of things to celebrate on Thursday night at the Waseca High School tennis courts. The Waseca girls tennis celebrated Senior Night for three core members of the team over the last several years in Sarah Robbins, Cecelia Huttemier and Miranda Breck.
Not only did they celebrate Senior Night, but they also celebrated another win in an already historical season after the Bluejays swept River Valley 7-0 to improve to 13-2 overall with a perfect 10-0 home record.
The Waseca seniors did their part in the victory with Robbins and Huttemier picking up two of the four singles victories and Breck, alongside Maddy Benson, picking up one of the three doubles victories.
Side-by-side at No. 1 and No. 2 singles play, Robbins defeated River Valley’s Taylor Berkner 6-3, 6-3 and Huttemier undefeated Brissa Hernandez 6-0, 6-1. Just a few courts over, Breck and Benson downed River Valley’s Jillian Mays and Gabby Anderson 6-2, 6-1.
But a 7-0 victory wouldn’t be possible without everyone pulling through in their matches and the Bluejays did just that.
Sarah Haley and Takya Schoenrock recorded victories at No. 3 and No. 4 singles respectively, Mia Kanewischer and Addie Pfeifer won 6-2, 6-3 as the No. 1 doubles pairing and Lauren Drexler and Paige Dufault won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Postseason tournaments are rapidly approaching for the Bluejays team that’s on an outstanding run throughout their 2022 season. The difference of last season to this season has seen Waseca win more than doubled the amount of wins it had last season in just 2022 home matches.
The Bluejays hope to keep using this hot streak to lift them over some tough section opponents and into tournament play to make an already great season even better.
Full Results
Waseca 7, River Valley 0
Singles
No. 1 — Sarah Robbins (W) def. Taylor Berkner (RV), 6-3 , 6-3