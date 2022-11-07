Waseca eighth grader Stella Omtvedt (454) and sophomore Callie Dufault (449) run alongside each other at the Class AA state championship meet at St. Olaf College on Saturday. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
The Waseca girls cross country team, along with sophomore Isaac Feldkamp representing the boys cross country team, made their way to St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday for the Class AA state championship meet.
After winning the Section 1AA title, the girl's qualified for the state meet as a team and saw seven runners compete in a 13th place team finish with 293 points.
Senior Ella Dufault led Waseca by finishing 40th overall out of nearly 160 total runners in the girls race with her final time of 19 minutes, 41.84 seconds.
Eighth grader Stella Omtvedt and sophomore Callie Dufault finished five seconds within each other after Omtvedt finished in 72nd place at 20:20.39 and Callie Dufault finished in 76th place at 20:25.58.
Seventh grader Maren Schimming crossed next for the girls and earned 122nd place with a time of 21:40.04. Senior Kya Hoof and freshman Kelsey Draeger followed her up with back-to-back finishes at 145th and 146th place behind Hoof's time of 22:52.25 and Draeger's time of 22:53.63.
Eighth grader Taylor Markeson rounded things out for Waseca by finishing in 149th place with a time of 23:28.87.
Feldkamp qualified for the state meet as an individual after snagging an individual bid with his sixth place finish at the Section 1AA meet.
Racing against 159 other runners, Feldkamp closed out his sophomore season by placing in 135th place behind a time of 18:05.26.