The Waseca track and field teams traveled up to New Prague on Thursday to take part in the New Prague Last Chance Meet alongside the hosting Trojans, Byron, Orono, St. Peter, Jordan, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Waconia.
The girls team finished in third with 110.5 team points and only trailed Byron (122) and New Prague (150). The boys team finished in fifth with 62.5 team points and trailed St. Peter (86.5), Jordan (103), Orono (117) and New Prague (172).
Callie Dufault recorded the only individual first place finish for either Bluejay squads with her event-winning time of five minutes, 48.29 seconds in the girls 1,600m.
Kyle Ahlschlager, Ella Dufault, Samara Johnson, Ian Medin, Kloe Wadd and Max Gaytko all finished the day with a second place finish.
Ahlschlager finished the boys 100-meter dash in 11.21 seconds. Medin threw for a distance of 45 feet, 5.25 inches in the shot put with Ethan Stenzel behind him in 13th. Gaytko finished with a distance of 40 feet, four inches in the triple jump.
Ella Dufault finished the girls 800m at 2:26.42 with Evelyn O’Brien behind her in fourth place at 2:31.00. Samara Johnson reached a height of nine feet, six inches in the girls pole vault with Chloe Mansfield and Gaby Lopez tied for seventh. Wadd threw for 34 feet in the shot put and had Sam Azure directly behind her in third at 33 feet, 10.75 inches.
The boys 4x200 relay team (Christian Rodriguez, Damarius Russell, Kaeden Johnson. Kyle Ahlschlager) and the 4x800 team (Isaac Feldkamp, Joe Feldkamp, Brandon Pena, Addison Sampson), along with the girls 4x200 (Camille Ring, Maddie Thompson, Samantha Azure, Gaby Lopez) all finished in second place.
Azure, Lillian Halla and Eddie Herman all had individual third place finishes. Herman led the boys discus throw at 141 feet, seven inches with Medin in fourth, Stenzel in seventh and Mateo Mathias in 11th. Halla led in the girls 3,200m at 13:01.71 and had Alayna Akers and Stella Omtvedt in fifth and sixth behind her. Azure finished the 200 dash at 27.55 seconds.
The girls 4x100 (Maddy Bulfer, Azure, Ring, Samara Johnson) and the 4x400 (Ella Dufault, Cora McCabe, O’Brien, Lopez) both finished third with times of 52.21 seconds and 4:25.93.
Other top finishers for the girls included Thyme Lang and Samara Johnson finishing seventh and eighth in the 100 dash, Ring finishing fifth in the 100 hurdles, Lang finishing ninth in the 300 hurdles, Ella Krautkremer finishing 13th in the 400m, Kalea Sartori finishing 10th in the discus, McCabe finishing seventh in the high jump, Bulfer, Ring and Thompson finishing fourth, seventh and eighth in long jump and Thompson finishing fifth in the triple jump.
The rest of the boys top finishers includes John Long taking 13th in the 110 hurdles, Micah Allen-Haas taking 12th in the 200 dash, Cole Schultz taking 17th in the 300 hurdles, Brandon Pena taking 15th in the 800m, Kade Kalbow taking 17th in the 1,600m, Addison Sampson taking fifth in the pole vault and Carson Ohnstad finishing seventh in the high jump.The 4x100 team (Rodriguez, Russell, Bennett Ludwig, Kaeden Johnson) took fifth.