The Waseca track and field teams gathered around at St. Charles High School alongside 10 other boys and girls track and field teams for the St. Charles Invite.
The girls team finished second in the team standings with 135 points and was just edged out from first, two points behind Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland’s team score of 137. The boys team took third with a team score of 106.5 and only trailed St. Charles (119.5) and GMLOKS (135.5).
Girls Track and Field (Second)
The girls’ second-place team finish was helped by strong days on the track from juniors Ella Dufault and Camille Ring and freshman Callie Dufault.
Ella Dufault was the only Bluejay on the girls team to capture two individual first-place finishes thanks to her performances in the 800 meters and the 1,600m. She beat out Tri-City United’s Ava Cummings by 0.14 seconds to win the 800m with a time of 2:28.76 and beat second place by nearly eight seconds with a time of 5:39.90 to win the 1,600m.
Callie Dufault won the 3,200m with a time of 12:54.22 and beat out GMLOKS’ Naomi Warmka by nearly three seconds. Camille Ring won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.38 seconds and beat second place by 0.29 seconds and third place by 0.58 seconds. Taylor Flatau finished in fourth place behind Ring with a time of 18.07 seconds.
Ring also took third in the 300 hurdles at 51.67 seconds with Thyme Lang finishing 0.31 seconds behind her in fourth at 51.98 and was the top Bluejay in the 100m dash at 5th place with a time of 13.25 seconds. Samara Johnson and Maddie Thompson took seventh and 13th place respectively.
Rounding out the individual track events was Gaby Lopez taking fifth in the 200m at 28.14 seconds and Evelyn O’Brien taking ninth in the 400m at 1:07.33 with Cora McCabe in 12th, Ella Krautkremer in 14th and Melanie Krueger Eineke in 16th trailing her.
In the field events, the Waseca girls claimed second in all jumping events. McCabe tied for second at four feet, 10 inches in the high jump, Ring took second at five feet, five inches in the long jump, Thompson took second at 33 feet, 0.5 inches in the triple jump and Johnson took second at nine feet in the pole vault.
Flatau took fourth in the high jump at four feet, eight inches. Thompson took fifth, Lopez took 6th, Lang took 11th and Sam Azure took 14th in the long jump. Lopez also took fifth at seven feet, six inches in the pole vault.
Azure had the girls’ top finish in the shot put at 31 feet, 6.75 inches with Isabella Hadley in 12th and Kalea Sartori in 13th behind her. Sartori had the top finish in the discus throw at 79 feet, 10 inches for 10th place.
The top relay team was Azure, Maddy Bulfer, Lopez and Johnson in the 4x200 with a second place finish at 1:55.95. Callie Dufault, Kya Hoof, Lilly Halla and Alayna Aykers took third in the 4x800 and Sarah Haley, Haydn Lynch, Camila Marquez and Flatau took fifth in the 4x100.
Boys Track and Field (Third)
The boys third-place finish was powered by several relay teams and some top finishes in field events.
Damarius Russell, Kaeden Johnson, Ludwig Bennett and Kyle Ahlschlager teamed up to win the 4x100 at 44.97 seconds. Christian Rodriguez joined Russell, Johnson and Ahlschlager to win the 4x200 at 1:33.30 and Addison Sampson joined Ahlschlager, Russell and Rodriguez to win the 4x400 at 2:34.47.
Individually, Russell recorded one of two individual first place finishes after he won the long jump at 20 feet, 0.25 inches with Ahlschlager not far behind in fourth place at 19 feet, 2.25 inches.
Max Gaytko recorded the other first place finish in the triple jump, where he finished with the winning distance of 40 feet, four inches with Carson Ohnstad supporting him in seventh place. Gaytko also recorded Waseca’s top height of five feet, six inches in the high jump. Ohnstad finished in joint sixth place and Jacob Hadley took ninth.
Rounding out field events, Sampson took third in the pole vault at 11 feet and Ian Medin took seventh in the shot put at 40 feet, six inches with Eddie Herman in joint eighth place. Herman took fifth in the discus throw at 124 feet, eight inches.
On the track, Rodriguez sped his way to a third place finish in the 100m dash at 11.58 seconds, Johnson took sixth in the 200m dash at 23.90 seconds and Sampson took fourth in the 300 hurdles at 44.39 seconds.
Brandon Pena took fourth in the 800m at 2:25.37 with Joe Feldkamp in 13th and Bobby Mortenson in 15th. Joe Feldkamp took fifth in the 1,600m at 5:00.53 with Isaac Feldkamp tying for 12th place. Cole Schultz took sixth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.87 seconds.
Individually, Cade Kalbow took 10th in the 3,200m at 12:00.71 and teamed up with Tristan Goodwin, Tanner Hanson and Eddy Gallegos in the 4x800 for a sixth place finish.