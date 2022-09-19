The Waseca boys and girls soccer teams each played a pair of games against the St. Peter Saints and the New Ulm Eagles in the last week.
The girls team split their games with a 3-0 loss to St. Peter and a 4-2 win over New Ulm, while the boys team fell 4-1 to St. Peter and 2-1 to New Ulm.
Girls soccer
The Bluejays an unfortunate ending to a seven game winning streak with their loss to the Saints at home. Starting with a 4-1 win over Marshall back on Aug. 27, Waseca rattled off seven straight victories with five of the seven wins coming by two or more goals.
Despite a halftime draw, the Saints capitalized on two early goals to open the half and netted a third to snap the win streak. But it didn't take long for the Bluejays to bounce back after going on the road to New Ulm and scoring four goals against the Eagles en route to a 4-2 victory that puts Waseca at am 8-2 record.
Following a quick stop home to host Worthington, the Bluejays go back on the road Thursday to face Kasson-Mantorville.
Boys soccer
The boys team was riding three straight wins over Fairmont Area and Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair, along with a forfeit from Marshall. But the back-to-back stretch against St. Peter and New Ulm snapped the short win streak.
Waseca netted one goal against the Saints, but a four goal night for St. Peter led to the 4-1 loss that snapped the streak. The Bluejays returned home to host New Ulm, with hopes of bouncing back, and Jorge Ruiz scored off a penalty kick, but the Bluejays couldn't find the goals needed to overcome the Eagles.
The boys team will make the stop in Worthington before coming back home on Thursday to host Kasson-Mantorville at 7 p.m.