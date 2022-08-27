Waseca girls were defeated 5-3 by Mound Westonka in the opening game of the season in a challenging contest between two strong teams.
On the day, it was a tale of two very different halves. The visitors took an early lead through a tap-in at the back post, but we quickly responded with an equalizer scored by midfielder Addison Wieseler. As the first half went on, we gradually took control of the game and created a number of goalscoring opportunities. Senior forward Thyme Lang scored late in the first half to put us ahead before quickly grabbing another to put clear daylight between themselves and the visitors.
In the second half, Mound Westonka came out fighting and put considerable pressure on our defense. Although we were able to hold the visitors off for much of the second half, Mound Westonka eventually broke through and scored four goals in quick succession in the closing stages of the game, capitalizing on the tiredness of our small squad to finish the game with a two-goal cushion.
In the end, while the game did not go to plan for us in terms of the scoreline, there were certainly a lot of positives to be taken from the game. Waseca girls demonstrated that they were able to compete both in ability and in work rate with larger programs.
The player of the game was defender Evelyn Nydegger, selected for her considerable effort and success in 1v1 battles in defense.