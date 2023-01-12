Tuesday night the Waseca girls hockey team hosted the Austin Packers in the fourth game of its six-game home stand in the middle of the season. Despite the game being tied 1-1 after 17 minutes of action, the Bluejays controlled the game from the second-period puck drop until the final seconds to earn a 6-1 victory.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments