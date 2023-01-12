Tuesday night the Waseca girls hockey team hosted the Austin Packers in the fourth game of its six-game home stand in the middle of the season. Despite the game being tied 1-1 after 17 minutes of action, the Bluejays controlled the game from the second-period puck drop until the final seconds to earn a 6-1 victory.
With the win Waseca is now 8-5-0 (4-4-0 BSC) on the season.
Emma Keith struck first just under eight minutes from the opening puck drop with an unassisted goal, her first of what would turn out to be a hat-trick performance. Austin would respond with their one and only goal of the night just five minutes later.
Keith's second goal of the night came early in the second period and was assisted by Madelyn Malecha. Two and a half minutes later Keith completed the hat-trick, putting the Bluejays up 3-1, as she was assisted by MaKenna Mortenson.
Waseca would add three more goals in the third period, first an unassisted goal from Maizee Storey who herself was coming off a three-goal performance against Worthington. The final two goals would be scored by Isabella Slechta and Montana Johnson and would both be assisted by Keith as she finished the game with five points.
As a team the Bluejays outshot the Packers 33-13 with Illamay Draheim earning the victory in goal.