Sports Reporter
Thursday evening, the Waseca Bluejay girls golf squad hosted the St. Clair Spartans for a head-to-head duel. The Bluejays were able to hold off the Spartans, earning a 226-233 victory.
Miranda Breck led the way for Waseca with a score of 54 to finish second while Megan Kanewischer claimed a tie for third with a round of 55.
Emma Keith (56) and Avery Gaul (61) rounded out the team scoring finishing fifth and seventh respectively while Mia Kanewischer and Lexi Kanewischer scored rounds of 64 and 65.
Waseca returns to action Monday, May 15 when the team travels to Dacotah Ridge Golf Club to compete in the Big South Championship.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.
